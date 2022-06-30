Hyderabad cops bust drug racket, 4 foreign nationals held

The Narcotic Enforcement Wing of Hyderabad police has nabbed four foreign nationals for their overstay in the country and involvement in illegal activities like drug peddling.

Henry Chigbo Umebuenyi (28) and Amobi Chuwudi alias Chuksdon Chidi Ifeadikanwanne (21) from Nigeria, Ahmed Kamal Ahmed Bakhrmua (28) of Sanaa, Yemen and Mathias A Shawa (35) from Tanzania are the arrested foreigners.

The cops are in search of the two main drug suppliers Divine Ebuka Suzee alias Level alias Lebuka, a Nigerian residing in Delhi and Emmanuel, also a Nigerian residing in Bengaluru.

One hundred ten grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine and five cell phones – all worth about Rs 13 lakh were seized based on their confession.

The accused, from Nigeria, Tanzania, and Yemen, are all residing illegally in Hyderabad. “We found that they frequently visit Bengaluru and procure narcotic drugs, i.e. Methamphetamine and Cocaine and sell the same to the customers in Hyderabad, to make easy money,” a police official said.

The cops said that the accused persons were also reported to the FRRO for deportation. A case was registered under Section 14 of the Foreigner Act 1946 and Section 2 of the Passport (Entry into India) Act at the Banjara Hills Police Station.

Twenty-three consumers purchasing drugs from the above accused have been identified, and an investigation is underway to identify other consumers.

In a similar case, the Narcotic Enforcement Wing cops apprehended five foreign nationals found moving suspiciously at the Paramount Colony, Banjara Hills, without possessing any passport or visa.

Ugwu Antony Sunday (38), Obiora Peter Chukwuemeka (30) and Umeojira Chukwudalu Kinglsey (29) of Nigeria and Kone Moussa (34) and Asseu William Decostaire (33) of Ivory Coast are staying illegally in Hyderabad after the expiry of their visa, passport and are involved in illegal activities.

“Accordingly, a requisition was forwarded to FRRO Hyderabad to deport them. Their temporary travel documents were collected from their respective embassies in New Delhi, and they are being deported to their native countries,” an official said.

The Hyderabad City Police appealed to the youth/students not to fall prey to drugs and requested the parents to keep a watch on their children. Citizens are requested to approach the police or pass any drugs-related information on 9490616688 to help curtail anti-social activities and make the city drugs-free.