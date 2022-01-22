Hyderabad cops seize 800 kg ganja from truck

Six persons were arrested, but the supplier and the person the consignment was being sent to are on the run, the police said

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 22 2022, 09:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 09:01 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

The Cyberabad police busted an interstate ganja smuggling gang and seized 800 kilograms of marijuana from a truck transporting ginger.

A special operations team nabbed six interstate drug peddlers, identified as Ashok Khule, Amol Athawale, Rahul Kumar Singh, Vilash Jagannath Phachore, Firoz Momin and Sudam Ghotekar. Besides 800 kilograms of contraband, one car, one DCM and five mobile phones, all worth about Rs 1.8 crore, were seized.

The main accused, identified as Vikas Jadhav, of Nashik, to whom the supplies were routed and the supplier, Subhash Kumar alias Rahul Kumar, of Koraput, are still absconding. The gang was running a ganja transportation network from Koraput in Odisha to Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

Also Read — Outside visitors banned, ganja sent to Bengaluru prisoners by post

The police said that the consignment was packed in 156 packets, each containing five kilograms of dry ganja, concealed under the bags of ginger in the truck. To avoid police vigil, the truck was driven in routes without tolls, but was stopped at a checkpoint in Miyapur of Hyderabad on Friday morning.

According to Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra, the accused purchased marijuana at Rs 3,000 per kilogram and sold it for Rs 20,000 per kilogram.

Following the instructions of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a few months ago, the Telangana police have increased its surveillance to curb the spread of the ganja menace.

Under the Cyberabad commissionerate limits alone, 2,863 kg of marijuana was seized in the past year and the PD [Prevention of Dangerous activities] Act was invoked in 25 instances. A total of 222 cases were registered in 2021 and 2022, with 459 persons arrested.

India News
Hyderabad
marijuana
Telangana

