Hyderabad floods: About 4 lakh families affected; to receive Rs 10,000 each from Telangana government

A week since devastating rains and floods claimed at least 33 lives in the city, the Telangana government initiated the distribution of Rs 10,000 each to the affected families on Tuesday.

According to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 will be provided to 3-4 lakh families at their doorstep in the GHMC & adjoining affected areas.

Rao and other ministers and legislators of the ruling TRS party were seen distributing monetary aid in some of the localities in the city affected by the deluge last Tuesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has also announced Rs 1 lakh for those whose houses have been completely destroyed and Rs 50,000 for the partially damaged houses.

Following the CM’s instructions, Rs 550 crore was released to the municipal administration department on Monday towards the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation programs in the flood-ravaged areas.

More downpour forecasted

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in several parts of Telangana including Hyderabad until Thursday.

Continuous rains on Tuesday hampered relief efforts and draining out of the floodwater in several colonies where power is yet to be restored.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has procured boats from other Telangana districts and neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh to reach out to the marooned.

The Hyderabad civic body officials have stated that till Monday, 59 dilapidated structures were demolished, and 33 more structures were vacated with 140 people being shifted to safer places.

Officials claimed to have spent Rs 45 crore already on relief camps, food supply, ex-gratia payments, and engaging of men and machinery in clearing the debris, among other things. The GHMC has projected a loss of Rs 670 crore to the city’s infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Higher Education Department has announced the cancellation of all the exams that will be rescheduled after Dasara.