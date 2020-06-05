Hyderabad man announces reward for providing info about culprits in Kerala elephant death case

Outraged by the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, a Hyderabad man has announced a cash reward of Rs two lakh from his personal savings to the person who gives information about perpetrators of the crime.

"Because, when some big crime happens and if there is no clue for the police and government, normally, they announce reward to the informer. Same thing. Why should we not have (reward announced) for animals. Because, in Kerala, lot of elephants are getting killed on and off," B T Srinivasan, who announced the reward, said on Friday.

He told P T I that his announcement of reward should act as a deterrent and create fear among those who attempt to kill animals.

Srinivasan, who is General Secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations,Greater Hyderabad, said whenever incidents like the death of the elephant in Kerala happen, anguish is expressed on social media or in newspapers and the issue is forgotten after a few days.

But, some concrete action is required, he said.

Srinivasan said once the culprits in the death of the elephant are caught and if somebody really provided proper information, he planned to hand over Rs two lakh to the animal husbandry department of Kerala.

Srinivasan said he would like to request the Kerala government to give the money to the person only after the culprit is punished as the case may get diluted in courts.

He said he has sent a mail to the Kerala Chief Minister about his intention to give a reward and that efforts be made to put an end to crimes against elephants and others.

He conveyed in the mail that the person who provides information be identified and that he would like to travel to Kerala to meet the person.

In a major breakthrough in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, one person was arrested on Friday.

The 15-year-old elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers which exploded in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest.

It died in the Velliyar River a week later on May 27.

The pachyderm's tragic end came to light after a forest officer posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating it.