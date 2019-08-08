Hyderabad man develops bangle to shock harassers

A Hyderabad man claims to have developed a bangle for women, which when tilted at a certain angle will activate and deliver an electric shock to a harasser, according to an ANI report.

Gadi Harish, along with his friend Sai Teja, said that the inspiration for the bangle came from the fact that there has been an increase in the number of rapes and cases of missing women. "The main concept of this project is to give security to women as nowadays we observe a lot of rapes and missing cases of women," Harish told ANI.

Gadi Harish,a man from Hyderabad claims that he has developed a bangle to enhance women security.He says,"If someone attacks the woman wearing the bangle she'll have to tilt her hand in a certain angle which will automatically activate the device&give electric shock to attacker." pic.twitter.com/NVxW7ydqpE — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

The bangle will eventually also send an SMS with the live location of the woman to a programmer. Harish said in the report that the bangle would cost Rs. 2,000 but it was still a prototype. He appealed to the government to provide him with technical support to further develop his invention.