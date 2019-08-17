Hyderabad man hitches ride with Zomato delivery guy

It's an incident that seems simultaneously bizarre and clever. A Hyderabad man unable to find a cab decided to order food from Zomato and hitched a ride home with the delivery man.

Obesh Komirisetty was looking for an Uber at Hyderabad's Inorbit Mall but found that the rates were too high. Instead, he just ordered a dosa from a nearby restaurant on Zomato, and then called up the delivery guy to drop him home on his two-wheeler. He narrated the story in a series of tweets:

The incident garnered a lot of attention on Twitter and Facebook. Social media was lauding him for his presence of mind and his 'jugaad' to get himself home.

Zomato, known for its witty online persona, was not to be left behind. Once they read the story, they immediately replied with a typically funny meme:

