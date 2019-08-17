Hyderabad man hitches ride with Zomato delivery guy

It's an incident that seems simultaneously bizarre and clever. A Hyderabad man unable to find a cab decided to order food from Zomato and hitched a ride home with the delivery man.

Obesh Komirisetty was looking for an Uber at Hyderabad's Inorbit Mall but found that the rates were too high. Instead, he just ordered a dosa from a nearby restaurant on Zomato, and then called up the delivery guy to drop him home on his two-wheeler. He narrated the story in a series of tweets:

It was around 11.50 pm, I am at Inorbit Mall road and looking for an auto but couldn’t find anything to reach my room. So I opened Uber app but ride fares were high it’s around 300 Rs and also I a’m little hungry. — Obesh (@Obeswarao_19) August 6, 2019

I just opened @ZomatoIN and searched for food shops around me, I found one Dosa Bandi and order Egg Dosa . — Obesh (@Obeswarao_19) August 6, 2019

The delivery boy came and he was going to pickup my order. So I called him and said this my order. I asked him to drop me in the delivery location. So he dropped me along with order at my room. — Obesh (@Obeswarao_19) August 6, 2019

The incident garnered a lot of attention on Twitter and Facebook. Social media was lauding him for his presence of mind and his 'jugaad' to get himself home.

Zomato, known for its witty online persona, was not to be left behind. Once they read the story, they immediately replied with a typically funny meme: