Hyderabad man murdered in US, family requests for government help

A 37-year old man from Hyderabad has allegedly been murdered in Georgia in the United States on Sunday night, his family members said here.

Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin from Chanchalguda area here, who was running a grocery store in Georgia, was stabbed to death by some persons, they said on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the man's wife requested him to ask the Indian Embassy in the US to inquire into the reasons of the murder.

She also requested for making necessary arrangements through the US Consulate in Hyderabad to issue an emergency visa for her and her father-in-law to enable them to fly to Georgia to attend the final rites of her husband.

According to Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin's wife, he was in the US for the past 10 years and had visited Hyderabad around 10 months back.

"He was running a grocery store in Georgia and was having some differences with his business partner," the woman said in the letter.

Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin's wife further said she had spoken to him over the phone on Sunday night.

"He told me once he reached home he would call back to me but later he didn't speak nor respond to my calls. Then I called my sister-in-law and through their friend's circle in Georgia I came to know that my husband was murdered and police have shifted his body to a hospital," she said.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan, also wrote to Jaishankar requesting him to ask the Indian Embassy in the US to contact Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin's family here and help them and also requested the US Consulate in Hyderabad to provide the emergency visa to them.