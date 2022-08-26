Hyderabad peaceful after BJP MLA’s arrest; ‘Sar tan se juda’ sloganeer held, gets bail

Friday prayers and related congregations were peaceful in the Muslim-dominated areas of Hyderabad, in the aftermath of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA releasing satirical video that hurt Muslim sentiments, and his subsequent arrest.

Although the party suspended Raja Singh for his derogatory video, he was arrested on Thursday among sporadic protests in the city. The Telangana police was on high alert, with deployment of massive forces at Charminar, Mecca Masjid, among others, in anticipation of incidents of sloganeering and stone pelting.

The Muslims were pacified after the Hyderabad police arrested Singh—although protesters took to streets at night as well, despite prohibitory orders in place for the past three days.

The Goshamahal MLA was booked under the stringent Preventive Detention Act—which was said to have been invoked against a serving legislator in the state for the first time.

Traders in Begum Bazar, Goshamahal and similar areas shut businesses, while some protested against Singh’s arrest.

Singh released a satirical video on Monday, which was seen as hurtful to the religious sentiments of a minority community. His video was in response to Munawar Faruqui’s show being permitted by Telangana authorities to be held in Hyderabad last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police arrested Syed Abdahu Kashaf, a self-proclaimed rights activist, who had coined the “Sar tan se juda” slogan (separate head from body)—a punishment demanded for the “blasphemous remarks”.

Officials said the offender was produced before a magistrate but was released on personal bond.

“Kashaf gave an outrageous, highly objectionable statement which is direct incitement of violence, apart from promoting enmity between different religious groups. The very alarming statement was intended to provoke breach of peace,” said CV Anand, Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Police took suo moto cognizance of the chant gaining popularity, and registered a case under Cyber Crimes, under sections of the Indian Penal Code that dealt with offenses about places of worship or any assembly for religious worship or ceremonies, or insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace.

The police claimed that investigation was fast-tracked and evidence collected in the case.

“Kashaf was produced before the magistrate with a request to remand him to judicial custody as he may repeat and tamper evidence. However, he was released on personal bond,” Anand said in a statement. “Investigation will be completed, and a case will be charged soon with all efforts to secure conviction.”