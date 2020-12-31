Hyderabad Police arrest six over illegal marriage of minor to 57-year old man

Six people who were involved in the "illegal" marriage of a minor girl to a 57-year-old man here were on Thursday arrested and the girl rescued, police said.

The man, who is absconding after the marriage, was also booked for sexually assaulting the 16-year-old girl, they said.

The girl's aunt, who had to pay some debts, hatched a plan to marry off the girl to the man after taking more than Rs 2 lakh from him recently, police said.

The aunt conspired along with her husband, son, two agents and a qazi (who are among the six arrested) and got the girl married by submitting false documents to the qazi, who "illegally" performed the marriage, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

A cousin of the girl complained following which the six were arrested. Efforts were on to nab other accused who are absconding, police said.

After the marriage, the man had allegedly raped the girl at a lodge here, they added.