Hyderabad police nab wanted drug kingpin; arrest several drug consumers in the city

The Hyderabad police have arrested an international drug peddler and supplier of narcotics to the affluent in the city, Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony Abia Marsha.

Tony, a Nigerian staying illegally in India for about a decade now, has established a network across the country by engaging agents Imran Babu Shaik, Noor Mohd Khan, Aftab, Parwaz, Rahamath, Irfan and Firdos.

Tony, as he is familiar in Mumbai drug circles, had migrated to India in 2013 on a temporary visa. Initially, he was in the garments and wigs exporting business with African countries.

According to the police, Tony lived with a Nigerian lady Loveth Yusuf, with their daughter in Mumbai. He was acquainted with the Africans living in the Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar areas of Mumbai. After taking to drugs, he was introduced to the Africans organizing drug business in metropolitan cities and earning good money. He too entered the illegal enterprise and developed contacts with drug consumers in Mumbai, Goa and Hyderabad.

Tony was running the show with the help of his agents, paying them large sums of money for drug transport, deliveries. Tony does not deal directly with the customers to protect his identity,

He used to purchase drugs from international drug peddler Star Boy (an African national) which are sent through the sea route. He uses international SIM numbers to communicate with his agents on WhatsApp and Voice Over Internet Protocol calls. Tony has several customers in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said that the kingpin was apprehended by the north zone task force team and based on his inputs, nine drug consumers – businessmen in real estate, contracts etc – were also apprehended from the city on Thursday.

The seized material includes 10 grams of Cocaine, one Maharashtra registration SUV, two mobile phones belonging to Tony and nine mobile phones of the drug consumers.

With drugs, ganja use on the rise in the city and the state, even chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier expressed concern and asked the enforcement agencies to act sternly to curb the menace.

Several Tollywood celebrities – some famous actors, directors included – were also questioned earlier for their alleged drug consumption and dealings with the drug peddlers.

