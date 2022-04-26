Hyderabad to get three new government-run super speciality hospitals at a cost of Rs 2,679 crore

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for three new super speciality government hospitals in three parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The new projects, to be built with an outlay of Rs 2,679 crore, are meant to ease the pressure on Gandhi, Osmania etc general hospitals operating in the city for several decades now.

The announcement for setting up four hospitals on the lines of AIIMS in four corners of Hyderabad was made by the TRS government two years back.

First, a sports complex building was modified into the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences at Gachibowli in 2020 after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It operated as the Covid-19 care centre for some time.

The works on the other three multidisciplinary hospitals began now, with Rao performing the groundbreaking ceremony at the three sites – Erragadda, Gaddiannaram and Alwal.

All these three hospitals to be built with an expenditure of around Rs 900 crore each would be also known as Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences. Each of these TIMS with 13.71 lakh square feet of space would have 1000 oxygen beds, out of which 300 would be ICU.

These TIMS are planned to be operated with 200 faculty, 500 resident doctors, and 26 operation theatres.

