Hyderabad traffic cop's urge to save life wins hearts

A Hyderabad traffic police constable's sprint on a jammed stretch of road, making way for an ambulance has earned him respect from the netizens and appreciation from the top cops of Telangana.

A video of G Babji of Abid's police station running ahead of an ambulance clearing traffic for over a KM distance from MJ Market to Koti in the city's centre on Monday evening to save a life became viral on Wednesday.

The seriously ill patient’s life could be saved because of Babji valiant act, said, officials. The video was reportedly made by relatives of the patient in the ambulance who shared it on social media in gratitude for the cop's help in time.

“The road I was posted on that evening was heavily jammed and the ambulance which arrived there was not able to move ahead. (As there was a patient inside needing hospitalisation) I ran ahead of the ambulance, clearing the traffic. I was just doing my duty,” Babji told reporters.

But the continuous run, requesting the numerous bikers, drivers to pull their vehicles aside to allow the ambulance pass through has won him widespread praise.

Even Telangana finance minister Harish Rao shared the video in appreciation of Babji, tweeting that his heart was filled with joy, witnessing such a humane act.

“It is our daily job to see that commuters reach their destinations safely. So, even though no one requested me, my effort that day was to ensure that the patient is taken to the hospital on time. I am happy that my actions helped save a life,” Babji said.

The video shows people also cooperating, squeezing their bikes, etc., into narrow spaces to allow the ambulance to move on.

When he becomes socially responsible, every citizen is police without uniform, said the cop.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar felicitated Babji on Thursday. “I am proud to say that we have many such dedicated men in our department. Being sensitive is what gives we cops strength,” Kumar said.