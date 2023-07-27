Hyderabad woman found starving on Chicago streets

Hyderabad woman found starving on Chicago streets, mother seeks Jaishankar's help

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi went to the USA to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit in August 2021.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 27 2023, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 11:25 ist
Screengrabs of a video of Minjaj Zaidi. Credit: X/@amjedmbt

A woman from Telangana who is currently in the USA pursuing MS was found in awful condition. Her mother wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Jai Shankar seeking his help to bring her back home.

In a letter that was posted on the X (Formely known as Twitter) page of BRS leader Khaleequr Rahman, the woman said her daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi went to the USA to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit in August 2021.

"Since last two months she was not in touch with me and recently through two Hyderabadi youths, we came to know that my daughter is in deep depression and her entire belongings have been stolen due to which she is on the verge of starvation and was spotted on roads of Chicago, USA," the mother said in her letter.

Rahman in an update on X, he said he was able to get in touch with one Mukarram, who is a social worker in Chicago. He and his family met Zaidi and she is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

He further said he was informed that she was depressed and in a mentally unstable condition due to the financial situation she got into as she couldn't get a job in the US.

She needs to get out of the depression in order to travel back to India, Rahman said quoting Mukarram.

The BRS leader said he would request Jaishankar to help Zaidi's mother travel to the USA.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hyderabad
World news
United States
Jaishankar

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

 