Hyundai to spend Rs 20 crore to set up oxygen-generating plant, provide Covid-19 aid

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India, on Wednesday announced it will spend Rs 20 crore to offer infrastructural assistance to the worst-affected states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

“The second wave of this Covid-19 pandemic has triggered an unprecedented crisis for the nation. In times of despair, we often lose hope amidst the chaos, but it is also times such as these that bring out the best of humanity within us all,” S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said.

Under its third phase of initiatives for Covid-19, HMIF will roll out a multi-faceted relief package of Rs 20 crore that is deeply focused on the crisis at hand. To impact meaningful respite across most impacted states and cities, Hyundai will deploy its resources by setting up oxygen generating plants in hospitals, to aid critical patients and help hospitals become self-sufficient in oxygen.

It will also install Medicare facilities and provide support staff to various hospitals and cater to their operational cost for the next three months, and further, if needed.

The relief measures have been specially developed with the focus of addressing the needs emerging out of the current crisis, the company said. Additionally, Hyundai had organized a vaccination drive for its staff aged above 45 in the manufacturing facility through the office of the Sriperumbudur Government Primary Health Centre and will continue these efforts to help overcome the pandemic.