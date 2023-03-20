I-T raids at locations connected with Keralite biz men

I-T raids under way at multiple locations connected with two Keralite businessmen

One of the businessmen being investigated is allegedly closely connected with some top leaders of the state

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 20 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 15:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Income Tax sleuths on Monday launched raids at multiple locations in various states allegedly linked to two influential Kerala businessmen, an official source said.

The raids are being carried out in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru and Mumbai to unearth their alleged real estate dealings, they said.

Also Read | I-T Department picks up 68,000 'high-value' cases for e-verification

One of the businessmen being investigated is allegedly closely connected with some top leaders of the state.

"The raids started at around 10.30 am today. They are still underway," the source told PTI.

India News
Income Tax
Income tax raids
raid
Kerala

