I-T searches at residences, offices of Malla Reddy

I-T searches at residences, offices of Telangana Minister Malla Reddy

The I-T sleuths were verifying tax records of Reddy and the educational institutions belonging to him and his family members

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 22 2022, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 17:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Income Tax department on Tuesday conducted searches at the residences of Telangana Labour Minister and TRS leader Ch Malla Reddy and his close family members.

The I-T sleuths were verifying tax records of Reddy and the educational institutions belonging to him and his family members, sources privy to the development said. Raids were also carried out at educational institutions.

Malla Reddy is the second person in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s cabinet against whom searches by the central government agencies were carried out.

On November 9, Enforcement Directorate officials raided premises linked to Minister Gangula Kamalakar as part of a money laundering probe related to an alleged granite scam.

The ED case of money laundering stems from a CBI FIR that was filed to probe alleged irregularities in the granite trade in the state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Income Tax Department
Telangana

What's Brewing

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

 