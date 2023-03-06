I was abused by my father when I was 8: Khushbu Sundar

National Commission for Women member and actor-turned-politician, Khushbu Sundar, has said that she was abused by her father when she was eight-years-old, she said in an interview to a media portal.

Khushbu said that when a child is sexually abused, the scar remains for life, adding that it is immaterial whether the child is a boy or a girl.

She said that her mother had gone through the most abusive marriage, adding that her father thought that it was his birthright to beat up his wife, children and abuse his only daughter.

Khushbhu said that the fear of other members of the family getting abused kept her mouth shut even though she was abused since she was eight.

She added that her biggest fear was whether her mother would believe her since she had the 'Kuch bhi ho, mera pati Devta hai' (no matter what, my husband is equivalent to god) mindset.

She said that when she turned 15, she thought 'enough was enough' and started speaking against her father.

The actor-turned-politician added that her father left the family when she was only 16 and the family didn't know from where the next meal was coming.