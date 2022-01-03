IAS officer in Andhra sparks outrage by touching YSRCP minister's feet

An IAS officer in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram sparked controversy on the first day of the New Year by touching the feet of a senior YSRCP minister and his wife.

In a video in circulation on social media, Ch Kishore Kumar, joint collector in-charge of revenue can be seen handing over a flower bouquet to municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana and his wife and bending to touch their feet.

Kumar is a 2014 batch IAS officer, conferred the tag after several years of service in the state cadre.

“It was nothing like what is being projected. Even the minister issued a rejoinder,” Kumar told DH when questioned about the purpose of his act.

The incident however attracted sharp criticism from the public and politicians. TDP leaders alleged that the entire Vizianagaram district administration “is at the beck and call of the minister.”

“An IAS officer falling at the feet of a politician is disgraceful. Isn't it high time for the IAS officers association to condemn it? Why are they silent?” Varla Ramaiah, a TDP politburo member questioned.

However, this is not the first time such an episode took place, at least in the two Telugu states.

In June last year, two IAS officers and district collectors – Venkatrami Reddy of Siddipet and A Sarath of Kamareddy – touched the feet of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao "for blessings", during the inauguration of new collectorate complexes in their respective districts.

Reddy, a state public service officer conferred the IAS status in 2007, defended his action stating that Rao is a fatherly figure for him.

The opposition Congress was unamused and complained to the President of India, the centre asserting the officers' act as disgraceful to their position and in violation of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

While the Congress leaders charged that no action was taken and that Siddipet collector was operating as a TRS loyalist, Reddy resigned from service within six months in November and was made an MLC the very next day by CM Rao.

“I have no intention of resigning from my job or becoming a legislator,” Kumar said.

Check out latest videos from DH: