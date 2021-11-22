Ice cream bomb explodes in Kerala CM's constituency, boy injured

A 12-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after a crude explosive made using ice-cream ball exploded at Dharmadom in Kannur district of Kerala on Monday.

The incident took place in the Assembly constituency of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which is a hardcore CPI(M) belt.

Sreevardh, 12, son of Pradeep, of the Narivayal in Dharamadam suffered minor injures.

According to the police, a group of students who were playing in a vacant area spotted three balls of ice-creams. They took it and while playing with one of the balls, it exploded. The police bomb disposal experts rushed to the spot and defused two other explosives. The police registered a case and started investigation.

