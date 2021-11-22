Ice cream bomb explodes in Kerala CM's constituency

Ice cream bomb explodes in Kerala CM's constituency, boy injured

The police bomb disposal experts rushed to the spot and defused two other explosives

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 22 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 21:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 12-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after a crude explosive made using ice-cream ball exploded at Dharmadom in Kannur district of Kerala on Monday.

The incident took place in the Assembly constituency of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which is a hardcore CPI(M) belt.

Sreevardh, 12, son of Pradeep, of the Narivayal in Dharamadam suffered minor injures.

According to the police, a group of students who were playing in a vacant area spotted three balls of ice-creams. They took it and while playing with one of the balls, it exploded. The police bomb disposal experts rushed to the spot and defused two other explosives. The police registered a case and started investigation.

