Ice cream bomb explodes in Kerala CM's constituency, boy injured

A 12-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after a crude explosive made using ice-cream ball exploded at Dharmadom in Kannur district of Kerala on Monday.
The incident took place in the Assembly constituency of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which is a hardcore CPI(M) belt.
Sreevardh, 12, son of Pradeep, of the Narivayal in Dharamadam suffered minor injures.
According to the police, a group of students who were playing in a vacant area spotted three balls of ice-creams. They took it and while playing with one of the balls, it exploded. The police bomb disposal experts rushed to the spot and defused two other explosives. The police registered a case and started investigation.
