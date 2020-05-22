If Nairobi hit the headlines in India, it's Vincent Ferrer behind it

A video clip of Alba Flores aka Nairobi of Money Heist donning rural Indian attire and speaking Telugu has been charming the Netflix’s crime-drama aficionados, for the past few days on social media.

What is remarkable is the person’s life based on which the movie – Vincente Ferrer (2013) – is made, in which Flores, a Spanish actress who played the much-loved robber character Nairobi, portrayed the role of Shamira, an Anantapuram woman.

Born in 1920 in Barcelona, Vincent Ferrer took part in the Spanish civil war. Later, as a Jesuit missionary, he came to India in 1952 and worked in Maharashtra. In 1969, he distanced himself from the Christian order and moved to Anantapuram, the most backward district of AP.

Over the next four decades, Ferrer helped change the lives of lakhs of people from disadvantaged communities. The Rural Development Trust he set up works in the fields of education, health, housing, environment, sustainable livelihoods etc., executing projects aimed at eliminating poverty.

Ferrer’s statues dot Anantapuram villages and his portraits are found in many households. RDT activities are at present centred in around 3700 villages of Anantapuram and Kurnool districts. Three hospitals RDT runs at Bathalapalli, Kalyanadurgam and Kanekal provide over nine lakh consultations a year at a nominal cost.

In this time of Covid-19, RDT has focused its efforts and resources on aiding people directly and indirectly affected by the virus.

RDT Bathalapalli Hospital, designated as a Covid-19 hospital, is serving as a reference centre in Anantapuram district.