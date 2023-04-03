IHM ranked as No. 13 in ‘Hospitality and Hotel Management Schools’

Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology Applied Nutrition (IHM), an autonomous institute under the Union Ministry of Tourism, has been ranked No.1 in India and No. 13 in the world under ‘Hospitality and Hotel Management Schools’ for 2023 by a leading US-based magazine.

CEOWORLD Magazine has published the ranking based on evaluation using seven scientific metrics and parameters for a total score of 100 points, which include perceived global brands influence, recruiters’ responses, employers’ feedback, job placement rate, admission eligibility, academic reputation, and specialization.

Interestingly, the institute was ranked No. 38 in 2016 and moved up to No. 34 and progressed to 28th and 24th positions in 2018 and 2019. It progressed to 14th in the world in 2022 and 13th in 2023.

“By adopting newer pedagogical methods, fostering innovative teaching-learning technological rigour and by strengthening the research potential, the institute had seen a positive academic outcome that resulted in securing 13th position in the World in 2023,” Chandra Mohan B, Principal Secretary – Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowment Department, Tamil Nadu, said.

Various career-oriented courses like a two-year PG programme in M.Sc. hospitality administration, flagship programme of three-year degree program in B.Sc. (hospitality and hotel administration), 1.5-year diploma course in food production & patisserie, bakery & confectionery, and 1.5-year craft course in food production & patisserie.

The campus placement programmes organised by the institute assures 100 per cent job placement to all the students with various hospitality and tourism organisations like leading 5-star hotels, quick service restaurants, fine dining restaurants, cloud kitchens, retail sectors, and travel and tourism companies.

The admissions to the M.Sc. Hospitality Administration and B.Sc. Hospitality and Hotel Administration degree programme are through a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).