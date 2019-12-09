IIM-B faculty, students write to MPs against CAB

The fraternity of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, has taken the unprecedented step of writing to Members of Parliament, asking them to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

In an impassioned letter, over 70 IIM students, staff and faculty, who signed the document in an individual capacity, called on Members of Parliament (MPs) not to vote for the bill when it comes up for the vote on Monday.

“The CAB goes against the fundamental founding principles of our republic — equality before the law without regard to religious beliefs. The CAB, along with the promise of an expanded nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) has spread fear in the minds of more than two hundred million of our fellow Muslim citizens. India’s great strength lies in its diversity. Stripping two-hundred million fellow Indians of their basic dignity will not make India great or strong. Instead, it will lay the foundations of a country in perpetual strife,” the letter read in part.

Associate Professor Dr Deepak Malghan, who was among those signed the letter, said he believes that the CAB represents a major retreat from the foundational principles underlying of the republic.

“Over 1,000 academics all over the country have signed a petition opposing the CAB. This includes world-renowned scientists including the director of four major science institutions,” Malghan said.

He added that the CAB-NRC combination must be resisted by all who believe in India's enlightened 1950 Constitution.

When asked if it is possible that a lack of criticism of the bill is a result of laypersons not fully understanding the full implications of the proposed legislation, Malghan said this is partly the result of the regime pushing through constitutional amendments in haste.

“People are afraid because they actually understand how dangerous the CAB-NRC combine is. The NRC process in Assam has demonstrated the inhumanity of the exercise,” he said.

The bill, which was introduced by the Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to amend the 60-year-old Citizenship Act. It will approve the granting of Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Muslim-dominated nations such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, while possibly affecting the citizenship of Muslims living legally in India.

In a parting sentence intended to appeal to historical sensibilities of the MPs, the letter pointed out that “generations to come will salute the stand that you took in 2019 to safeguard the founding principles of our republic.”