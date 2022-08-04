IIT-Hyderabad launches Atomic Energy Regulatory Board-approved MSc in Medical Physics

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad is offering a three-year Master of Science (MSc) Program in Medical Physics—a course approved by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

The course approved by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board will be conducted by the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Physics, under the aegis of the Centre of Interdisciplinary Program, IIT-H, in collaboration with the Hyderabad-based Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.

“The unique industry collaboration healthcare PG programme will make available a well-equipped workforce for the growing need of the industry,” IIT-H officials said on Thursday.

According to the IIT-H, the programme is ideal for BSc candidates who have physics as one of the main subjects, and who want to make a career in applied physics for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of human diseases.

Candidates can apply directly to IIT-Hyderabad for admissions. Selection would be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying degree and an interview conducted online. Last date to apply for the latest batch is August 12, 2022.

The MSc programme requires the students to complete a total of 90 credits across three years, consisting of two years’ course work (66 credits), and one-year mandatory medical physics & clinical internship (24 credits), after successful course completion and declaration of results.

“MSc (Medical Physics) is the third PG programme in the field of healthcare at IIT-H, which, in line with NEP, provides not only strong academic background but a hands-on training in the form of year-long clinical internship to the students to make them industry-ready,” Professor B S Murty, director of IIT-H, said.