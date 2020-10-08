IIT Hyderabad starts new BTech in Biomedical Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has announced the start of a new BTech course in Biomedical Engineering from this academic year.

Medical imaging, cancer therapy, nanomedicine, 3D bio-printing, neuroscience are some of the modules of the undergraduate programme introduced for the first time among all the IITs.

The course aims to help recognise and establish patterns in health and diseases, simulation and prediction of the spread of epidemics.

The programme also provides training in the design of medical devices, developing 3D imagers and microscopes, healthcare data analysis, design of implants, regeneration of organs from stem cells etc.

B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said: “IIT-H has developed this robust programme in biomedical engineering to inculcate the interest in biomedical education and research among the young minds. We strongly believe that this will help in bringing out indigenous medical devices of high quality to aid medical treatment in the country.”

One of the unique factors of the programme is an advanced module on biomedical product design, entrepreneurship, regulatory affairs, and clinical immersion, which brings in a core product design and development focus, IITH officials said.

The curriculum is designed around four verticals – bio-imaging/sensing, biomechanics, biomaterials, and bio-intelligence/AI.

IIT-H is already offering a master’s programme in Biomedical Engineering.