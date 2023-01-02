IIT-M & DRDO to develop advanced technologies for defence and security

A research centre at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has joined hands with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop advanced technologies for national defence and security needs of the nation.

Initially established by the DRDO, the ‘DRDO Industry Academia- Ramanujan Centre of Excellence’ (DIA-RCoE) has now been taken over by IIT-M and converted into a Centre of Excellence, an interdisciplinary research group that brings in faculty and researchers from multiple departments to undertake translational research. It will also make a major contribution towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the defence sector.

“It is an important milestone in bringing together the Academia, Industry and DRDO to collaborate and develop Atmanirbhar technologies for critical needs of our country. Specifically, this will provide a first-of-its-kind opportunity for Start-ups and MSMEs to participate in this critical nation building activity,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said.

The Centre will undertake multidisciplinary directed basic and applied research in electronics and computational systems, naval systems and naval technologies, advanced combat vehicle technologies, high power CW laser sources, and next-generation communication and networking technologies.

IIT Madras will develop core competencies in research areas identified with DRDO to support future DRDO programs which will help in skill development and generating scientific and technological trained manpower including DRDO in the crucial technological areas, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT-M, said.

Dr. O R Nandagopan was recently appointed as the Director of the DRDO Industry Academia- Ramanujan CoE. He has 35 years of experience in naval technologies and systems at the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory and Naval Science and Technological Laboratory Laboratories of DRDO. He also served as Director of NSTL Visakhapatnam for five years.

The DIA-RCoE will facilitate focused basic and applied research by utilizing the knowledge base of professors and researchers at IIT-Madras and also engage other academic institutions and technology centres in the country.

DRDO scientists with requisite research and technology expertise will be associated along with the academic faculties/ researchers to achieve progress in intended scientific investigations and the development of advanced technologies, the IIT-M said.