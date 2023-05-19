IIT-M launches courses for working professionals

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has called for applications for five new courses in cutting-edge fields like eMobility and electric vehicle engineering, and construction technology management, for working professionals who are looking to upskill themselves or explore new domains.

Offered by the IIT-M’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), the executive education programs are six-month long and will be offered in other areas like quantum computing, operations and supply chain analytics for strategic decision-making, and additive manufacturing technologies from practising engineers.

Traditionally, such programs from IITs have been delivered in person over one or two weeks, but to ensure that this effort reaches learners from various parts of the country, the programs are now being delivered online, which offers professionals the flexibility to take the courses from where they are.

The IIT-M said eMobility and Electric Vehicle Engineering course is specifically designed to introduce fundamental concepts and industrial applications of electric vehicles and related technologies. After successful completion, the first cohort participants visited the campus on 29th April 2023 to receive their program completion certificate.

The second cohort is now going on and the registration for the third cohort is now open, the IIT-M said.

IIT Madras faculty who run the Quantum Computing Center sponsored by Mphasis are offering the Quantum Computing program which introduces the fundamentals of quantum computing to a wider group of professionals and equips them with the necessary tools required to become an active part of the emerging quantum ecosystem.

The Construction Technology and Management program teaches the latest advances in construction technology and management practices. It is intended for individuals (senior undergraduate students, graduate students, and professionals) who are interested in building a career in the field of construction/structural design or infrastructure development, the IIT-M said.

The five certification programs, for which registrations are currently open, commence on July 1, 2023.