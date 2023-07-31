IIT-M launches training process to obtain better evaluation of drivers’ knowledge

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras’ (IIT-M) Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS) on Monday launched a ‘Three-Step Training Process’ (3STP) to obtain better evaluation of drivers’ knowledge, skill and practice and to ensure teaching quality in India’s driving schools to impart safe on-road driver behaviour.

This initiative is intended to bridge the gap between the actual trainers in driver training institutes and the school’s capacity and capability to obtain a better evaluation of the drivers’ knowledge, skill and practice.

The ‘3STP’ initiative aims to bring a lean methodology to audit, provide capacity building and rating of driver training institutes and schools to impart the required training to the drivers. This shall bring a more organized structure among the driver training institutes and schools and introduce a wide span of vocation and employment of more skilled trainers, the IIT-M said.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal said there has been a remarkable dip in the number of accidents, almost around 11 per cent last year, and this year, almost 8 per cent.

“However, the cause and effect remains an enigma for us. We would be glad if academia, especially initiatives like CoERS, could unravel it for us. If the number of accidents goes down, it leads to a lot of positive outcomes, top of which is reduction in loss of lives and limbs,” Jiwal said.

He added that there are hidden savings for GDP as well in terms of damage to vehicles and reduction in the number of man-hours the police spend on paperwork, registering cases, appearing in the court, and so on.

“One accident reduces a lot of savings. Everybody looks forward to a reduction in cases, especially fatal accidents. However, a shift of the concrete measures that can be taken to translate studies to the field is still not happening. We should have translated a lot of these into the field,” he added.

Professor Venkatesh Balasubramanian, Faculty Head, CoERS-IIT-M, said the gap between the actual trainers in the Driver Training Institute and the School’s capacity and capability needs to be assessed. “To perform this intervention, the Three-Step Training Process (3STP) is proposed by CoERS that audits, provide capacity building and rating for the driver training institutes and schools,” he added.

Human factors significantly affect safety across various domains, including transportation. Understanding human capabilities, limitations and behaviour is crucial in designing any system. Among the multiple factors, driver error has been consistently reported as a significant contributor of road crashes, the IIT-M said.

IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti said with the advanced technologies especially the autonomous driving it takes a significant amount of time to understand all the technologies.

“People have to adapt themselves from IC (Internal Combustion) engine cars to electric vehicles. The training of drivers is very important. I do not know when autonomous driving will come to India in full but whenever it does, good training for drivers is important. This initiative is a step in the right direction,” he added.