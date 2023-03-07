IIT-M partners with skilling platform to train college students

IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with GRADSKEY, an AI/ML based Skilling Platform as a Service (SPaaS), to train college students on ‘industry-ready deployable skills’ as peer-to-peer learning makes it easier for students.

The institute believes this could fulfil a pressing need as many colleges in tier-2 and 3 cities do not have access to industry experts to teach them industry required technical skills. The programs are open to students of first semester to third semester from B.E./B.Tech, B.Sc., M.Sc, BBA, MBA, BCA, and MCA degree courses.

These Industry skilling programs are designed for a long-term trajectory of three years, which will be the duration of a students’ degree program. However, the courses are broken down into a shorter, yearly certification program to gradually skill students according to their pace of learning.

Every year, starting from first year, students gradually get industry required skills. Students start earning industry skills with a Foundation certificate and at the end of three year, eligible students would be presented with a certificate.

“Training opportunities provided to students could result in multiple outcomes; not only would one get to solve and get experience in industry-relevant problems but also would be able to think of designing new programs and explore new start-up opportunities which will result in jobs to many others,” Prof Mangala Sunder, Founder-Coordinator, Digital Skills Academy-IIT M, said.

The courses would be offered in-person mode in educational institutions where more than 100 students sign up. In other institutions, it would be offered in a hybrid mode, with around 60-75 per cent online, and the remaining classes being in physical mode. The course fees will be between Rs 5,000/- and Rs 7,000/- per student per semester, the institute said.

“Our skilling process and methodology is unique and key for the success of students acquiring the much-needed industry skills and problem-solving skills for their dream career goals,” R Achutharaman, Founder and CEO of Gradskey, said.

The key objectives of these courses are to address two major challenges that most of the colleges are facing in India like lack of access to industry experts to teach them industry required technical skills, and not getting sufficient directions to build strong foundations and problem-solving skills.

This partnership is intended to deliver these programs in a systematic way by adding a much higher valuable certification process through mentorship from IIT-M professors and industry experts.