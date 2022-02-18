IIT-M proposes rapid groundwater recharge technology for flood mitigation

Researchers at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) have proposed implementing a rapid groundwater recharge technology for combined flood and drought mitigation in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, after attending to a request from the district administration to study the phenomenon.

The technology has been recommended to be used near Ayankulam village in Thisayanvilai taluk of the district after the researchers studied an open agricultural well which was widely reported to recharge an estimated 1,500-2,500 litres of water every second for several weeks without overflowing.

The recharge water for this well was from the excess overflow of an adjacent minor irrigation tank due to the record monsoon rains from November to December 2021 – it was even nicknamed “miracle well.” The phenomenon was significant as the region surrounding this village is considered a dry belt with hot summers forcing many small land-holding farmers to abandon farming.

A team led by Dr Venkatraman Srinivasan, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-M, visited the site on December 2 and 3 last year to explore the potential of this well and possibly other wells in the region for use as rapid aquifer recharge during monsoon floods for storage and withdrawal during the dry summer months.

The team suggested implementing a ‘Rapid Recharge Technology,’ which, when developed, can bring several potential benefits to the region, including mitigating floods and droughts, creating a subsurface dam for water storage without evaporation loss, distributing water automatically and equitably throughout the region, and prevent and reverse saltwater intrusion in coastal aquifers.

“This is a win-win situation for all stakeholders. The excess water which causes devastating floods and would otherwise empty into the ocean is being channelled to recharge the groundwater for storage and retrieval in the dry summer months,” Dr Srinivasan said.

The rapid groundwater recharge technology proposed for this study area is different from conventional rainwater harvesting or well recharge. The proposed recharge technology at Ayankulam village will consist of a few dozen wells, with each well capable of recharging 1,50,000 to 2,00,000 litres of water every minute during floods events, the IIT-M said.

The IIT-M team performed an on-field site survey of the injection well and 20 additional wells in a one-km radius. The wells were geo-tagged using GPS equipment. Water level measurements taken from these wells were combined with digital elevation map data to obtain groundwater hydraulic gradients.

“These are used to predict the direction and flow of groundwater in the region. Water samples were also collected from 13 wells for fingerprinting analysis of water quality parameters,” the institute said.

