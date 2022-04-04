IIT-M, Renault Nissan come together to reduce road accidents

In a bid to improve road safety, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and Renault Nissan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reduce accident fatalities in Chennai and three neighbouring districts through two projects.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), the initiative will be spearheaded by the Connected Intelligent Urban Transportation lab at IIT-M.

The first project aims at improving public safety with a particular focus on reducing fatal accidents involving public transit buses in Chennai, where 10 per cent of the fatal accidents are caused by buses. The institute proposes the use of state-of-the-art sensors and data collection techniques for a better understanding of the root causes leading to bus accidents and proposes innovative ways to significantly reduce them.

Kapil Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai City Traffic Police, said that though 4,500 traffic police are deployed by Tamil Nadu Police to manage the traffic in the city, there is still a manpower shortage and these policemen face several difficulties in managing the traffic.

The second project will focus on using low-cost innovative technology to prevent accidents in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, the institute said.

“This project will lead to generating data which will help to enhance road safety. The findings from this project will pave way for new technologies that will further enhance entrepreneurship ideas,” IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti said.

Debashis Neogi, MD, Renault Nissan, said India as a country is growing multi-fold. At the same time, we have one of the world’s largest vulnerable road users. It is imperative to keep the pace of growth. However, we also need to make sure the growth is sustainable.

