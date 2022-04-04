IIT-M, Renault Nissan come together to reduce accidents

IIT-M, Renault Nissan come together to reduce road accidents

Though 4,500 traffic police are deployed by Tamil Nadu Police to manage the traffic in the city, there is still a manpower shortage

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Apr 04 2022, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 20:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

In a bid to improve road safety, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and Renault Nissan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reduce accident fatalities in Chennai and three neighbouring districts through two projects.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), the initiative will be spearheaded by the Connected Intelligent Urban Transportation lab at IIT-M.

The first project aims at improving public safety with a particular focus on reducing fatal accidents involving public transit buses in Chennai, where 10 per cent of the fatal accidents are caused by buses. The institute proposes the use of state-of-the-art sensors and data collection techniques for a better understanding of the root causes leading to bus accidents and proposes innovative ways to significantly reduce them.

Kapil Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai City Traffic Police, said that though 4,500 traffic police are deployed by Tamil Nadu Police to manage the traffic in the city, there is still a manpower shortage and these policemen face several difficulties in managing the traffic. 

The second project will focus on using low-cost innovative technology to prevent accidents in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, the institute said.

“This project will lead to generating data which will help to enhance road safety. The findings from this project will pave way for new technologies that will further enhance entrepreneurship ideas,” IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti said.

Debashis Neogi, MD, Renault Nissan, said India as a country is growing multi-fold. At the same time, we have one of the world’s largest vulnerable road users. It is imperative to keep the pace of growth. However, we also need to make sure the growth is sustainable. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Renault
Nissan
accidents
Road accidents
IIT Madras

Related videos

What's Brewing

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

Libyan artisans restore old Qurans for Ramadan

Libyan artisans restore old Qurans for Ramadan

Grammys 2022: Key moments from the star-studded night

Grammys 2022: Key moments from the star-studded night

 