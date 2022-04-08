IIT-M researchers launch indigenously developed polycentric prosthetic knee

Above-knee amputees in the country can now hope to walk with a comfortable gait, thanks to researchers at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) who on Friday launched ‘Kadam’, India’s first indigenously developed Polycentric Prosthetic Knee.

Mobility India, an NGO in Bengaluru, will mass manufacture and take Kadam to the market along with overseeing the processes of fitment and training and ensuring easy access for the users.

‘Kadam’, which was launched on Friday at the IIT-M campus, makes it possible for above-knee amputees to walk with a comfortable gait and aims to improve the quality of life of users through increased community participation, access to education, livelihood opportunities, and overall well-being.

The product has been developed in association with Society for Biomedical Technology(SBMT) and Mobility India by a team at TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) at IIT-Madras, which also developed and commercialized ‘Arise,’ the country's first standing wheelchair and NeoFly-NeoBolt.

SBMT was established under DRDO by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to enable indigenous medical device development.

“Functional needs, socioeconomic and environmental challenges of Indian users are unique. Kadam’s user-centric design takes these into account. It meets international quality standards while being 4-5 times more affordable than comparable imported knees,” Prof. Sujatha Srinivasan, Head, TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), IIT-M, said.



Extensive clinical trials have been conducted in various geographical settings – urban, peri-urban and rural, and the feedback has ensured that the design is user-centric and functional in different environments, the IIT-M said.

At the event, senior bureaucrat Johny Tom Varghese IAS, Commissioner for Persons with Disability, Tamil Nadu, said: “What bridges the world of a Differently Abled Person with that of others is technology. It is phenomenal to see how technology can usher in inclusion in all walks of life. Kadam is one such innovation, along with other similarly path-breaking products that came out of R2D2 IIT Madras, which will make technology accessible and affordable!”



The institute said Kadam has advantages over a hinge joint because of the multiple axes of rotation, which provide the user greater control over the prosthesis while walking and maximum knee flexion of 160 degrees to make it easy to sit in cramped spaces like buses and autos. “It is designed for durability with high strength stainless steel and aluminium alloy along with hard chrome plated EN8 pins and high fatigue life polymer bushings,” it added.

Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M said the need for Technology to meet health and medicine is crucial for a healthy future and that Kadam is yet another example to justify this need.

