IIT-M’s BS program to provide industry-specific training to students

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday invited applications for the second batch of BS (Electronic Systems) which aims to create talent that will be useful for automotive, consumer electronics, mobile, medical electronics, and defence industry.

The IIT-M’s course is aimed at creating a talent pool to meet the emerging demands of the electronics industry by equipping students with industry-specific skill sets. Applications for the program, which is designed keeping in mind industry-specific requirements and skill sets, close on August 23.

This newly launched BS program in Electronic Systems has received a great response in the first round of applications, which closed on June 25, the IIT-M said, adding that over 1,800 applications were received from all over the country.

“Out of these, close to 1200 are regular entry-based candidates and the remaining are from JEE entry mode. The regular entry-based candidates will have to go through a Qualifier process, whereas those qualified for JEE advanced can get direct admission to the program,” the institute said.

The course comes as India is bullish on attracting investments in the electronics and semiconductor sectors by announcing industry-specific production-linked incentives (PLI) schemes. Tamil Nadu, which accounts for over 16 per cent of India’s total electronics exports, is emerging as a major hub in the country with contractors manufacturers of Apple like Foxconn and Pegatron making Chennai their base.

Home-grown Tata Electronics, which has announced its plans to enter the semiconductor manufacturing sector, has built a major mobile ecosystem in Hosur to produce components for mobile phones like platforms including for Apple.

Prof Boby George, Coordinator, BS in Electronic Systems program, IIT-M, said admission to the program is through an in-built qualifier process. “JEE is not a requirement to join the program. Candidates who apply will be provided access to four weeks of content taught by IIT Madras faculty and the qualifier exam will be based on this content alone. Sufficient support will be provided to candidates in this period in the form of discussion forums and live sessions,” he added.

The course content will be offered in online mode and hence, it is open to all students.

The program aligns with the India Semiconductor Mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design, the institute said. The semiconductor industry is a major contributor to the global economy, employing millions of people and generating billions of dollars in revenue each year, and is emerging as a key industry in India.