IIT-M’s Management Studies department records 100% placement

The Department of Management Studies at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has recorded 100 per cent placement of its students for the academic year 2021-2022.

All 61 students who had registered for campus placements secured and accepted job offers. Around 16 per cent of students got Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), in which students interning at a company get job offers from the same firm, the institute said on Monday.

The top recruiters, in terms of job offers, include Amazon, CISCO, Deloitte, ICICI and McKinsey, while the average salary (CTC) has increased by 30.35 per cent to Rs 16.66 lakh per annum during this round of campus placements.

There were several new trends in DoMS placements, post-pandemic including an increase in job opportunities in consulting and analytics space. There was also better synergy between companies and IIT-M due to the high demand in the market for qualified candidates. Further, there was a faster turnaround from companies this year, enabling an expeditious completion of final placements, the institute said in a statement.

The DoMS Campus Placements were conducted from December 1, 2021 through the virtual mode allowing easier access for recruiters to students. A total of 26 companies showed up for the recruitment drive, of which 55 per cent or 14 companies were first-time recruiters.

“The lucrative offers by the recruiters reflect the quality of our students and our programme. DoMS is known for its excellence in high quality faculty, rigorous teaching and learning process. We expect more industry engagement in various domains in the future,” Prof M Thenmozhi, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT-M, said.

"The final placement process was conducted from December 2021 onwards and witnessed over 25 companies recruiting for a wide variety of profiles from the campus. The recruiters were overwhelmed with the quality of the program and the skill set of the participating students.”

“The diverse profiles offered by the companies to the batch is evidence of the quality and efforts of DoMS. We are grateful to the recruiters for reaffirming their faith in the talents developed by the DoMS MBA program,” Dr Rahul Marathe R, Faculty Coordinator (Placement), DoMS, IIT-M, said.