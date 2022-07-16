IIT-M showcases cutting-edge research on technologies for social impact

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras showcased its innovative technology projects to corporate leaders in Bengaluru as part of the efforts to create awareness on technological innovations underway at the institute aimed at providing high-impact solutions to key societal issues facing the country.

The conclave titled ‘Leveraging Technology to Drive your CSR’ and organised by the Office of Alumni and Corporate Relations, IIT-M was held on July 14 in Karnataka’s capital. The event also highlighted the increasing interest among corporates on investing in research to further social impact at scale under their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) partnerships at IIT-M, which has collaborated with over 200 corporates on technology-driven CSR projects.

The participants of the conclave included senior leadership from leading corporates and entities like Mphasis, CGI, Collins Aerospace, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Sabre Global Capability Centre, Bosch, BIALAI, Cytiva, 3M, Intel and Suez Water Technologies, among others.

“In fact, we are finding that, gradually and increasingly, leading Corporates are choosing to deploy their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding to invest in technology, innovation and research for a better tomorrow,” Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean, Alumni and Corporate Relations, IIT-M, said.

As many as nine IIT-M faculty explained their research and the impact that their innovations and projects would create in various areas of growing social concern and relevance.

Kaviraj Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Office of Institutional Advancement, IIT-M said it is very encouraging to see the eagerness of corporates to partner with globally-reputed academic institutions like IIT Madras to work on socially-relevant transformational projects.

“It is also a testimony to our ability to deliver social impact through pertinent interventions. If corporates can leverage the wealth of talent and experience in eminent academic institutions like IIT Madras, it will certainly help them leapfrog in their pursuits to contribute meaningfully to society," he added.

The CSR-funded projects undertaken by IIT Madras also help in meeting United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).