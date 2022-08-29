IIT-M ties up with IIS to develop boxing analytics platform

Researchers with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) are working with Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Bellary to develop a cost-effective boxing analytics platform called ‘Smartboxer’ to increase India’s boxing medal tally at the 2024 Olympics.

The analytics platform, which is being developed as a multi-version software by the Center of Excellence for Sports Science and Analytics at IIT-M, will provide an above-par competitive edge to Indian athletes.

It will also provide feedback and performance assessments using Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled wearable sensors and video cameras.

‘Smartboxer’ will be deployed to analyse the boxers’ performance at Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS). Based on the feedback from IIS, changes will be incorporated into the ‘Smartboxer’ analytics platform.

This will enable the software to be effectively used to assist coaches and boxers, the institute said in a press release on Monday.

To achieve the ambitious target of increasing the medals in the 2024 Olympics, the Indian Government has shortlisted certain key sports to focus its efforts on. This includes archery, boxing, shooting, badminton, wrestling, hockey, weightlifting, cycling and athletics.

In developing countries such as India, it takes around a decade or more to succeed in winning medals at the Olympics. A key enabler in achieving this target is in adopting technology-based player performance management, which is the main vision of the institute in developing ‘Smartboxer’, the IIT-M said.

Prof Ranganathan Srinivasan, Head, Center of Excellence for Sports Science and Analytics, IIT-M said the technology that is being developed will act as a bridge between the coach and the elite athlete to identify, understand and improve the performance constructively.

“‘Smartboxer’ is one among the many initiatives of IIT Madras aimed towards the Indian government’s ambitious goal of winning more medals in the Olympics,” he said.

John Warburton, Head of Youth Development (Boxing) at Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS), said the system will allow people to analyse a boxer’s performance in a way that aids progression.

“We will be able to highlight to the boxers their strengths as well as areas that require development such as patterns of movement, activity levels, punch and defensive repertoires – both, technically and tactically,” he said.

The research involves using IoT-based sensors and video cameras to provide analytics about player performance. The IIT-M researchers along with IIS are planning to apply for a patent for the ‘Smartboxer’ after validation from the IIS.