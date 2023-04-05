IIT-M ties up with Tamil Nadu to motivate students to take up electronics

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Wednesday launched an initiative aimed at connecting with one lakh government school students in Tamil Nadu and motivating them to take up a career in the domain of semiconductor technologies through hands-on experience and lectures.

The initiative part of Anaivarukkum IIT-M (IIT-M for All) was launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin who announced a new scheme to encourage government school students to join institutions of higher learning like the IIT-M. Under the new schemes, 1,000 students studying in 10th standard will be chosen from government schools every year and will be connected to an institute like IIT-M and a stipend of Rs. 1,000 will be provided every month until they finish their plus-two.

“Students chosen for this scheme will also get Rs 12,000 as stipend annually when they pursue their under-graduation and post-graduation,” Stalin announced. He also lauded the IIT-M for All scheme saying a key goal of the initiative was to prepare Government School students to pursue higher education in leading institutions of the country.

Part of the ‘Anaivarukkum IIT-M’ (IITM for all) initiative, this outreach program on STEM aims to connect with one lakh students every year in Tamil Nadu studying in rural locations. It is intended to motivate them to take up a career in the domain of semiconductor technologies through the lectures and hands-on experience imparted to students of classes IX, X, XI, and XII.

Anaivarukkum IIT-M is IIT Madras’ vision to address one of the urgent needs of the country, which is to inculcate scientific and technological fervour in young students studying in rural areas. This is also aimed at kindling their passion for creative and innovative thinking in the various scientific and technological fields, relevant to societal issues.

Through this initiative, 252 government schools in rural locations were identified for getting the electronic kits developed by IIT-Madras, which has already trained two teachers from each school to teach the children.

The advancement of technology, especially in Semiconductor manufacturing and information and Communication technology is essential to provide solutions to problems faced in several domains such as health care, clean energy, and the environment, among others, the IIT-M said.

“If everyone gets education equally, then everyone will get subsequent opportunities equally as well. Since this Government took charge, we have undertaken many initiatives focused on developing the skills of Government School students and on creating a conducive environment in schools,” the Chief Minister added.

IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti said the new initiative was formulated with the help of the Department of School Education and has covered all districts of the state.

“Students can perform 100 experiments on the Electronic Kits, which were developed by IIT Madras and are being given to students. We will also be giving videos prepared in Tamil and English. Students can also use the kits to work on projects...We assure everyone that we will work towards making Tamil Nadu the no. 1 State in Electronics,” Kamakoti added.