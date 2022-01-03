IIT-M to launch master’s program on electric vehicles

With electric vehicles being touted as the future, the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras on Monday announced the launch of a master’s programme on electric vehicles with an aim to boost the research capabilities in the field of e-mobility.

The Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) will boost the students’ engagement with e-mobility and will be offered for B. Tech and Dual Degree students.

The IIT-M said students are expected to enroll in this programme from January 2022 during their third year of B. Tech and Dual Degree Programs with the initial intake expected to be 25 students.

The students graduating from this program will have the skill sets required to pursue job opportunities in EV Product Development including EV Integration, Vehicle Aggregate Engineering, Communication and Calibration, Verification and Validation, and Product and Portfolio Planning, the institute said.

DH Deciphers | Battery swapping: Panacea for electric vehicle pain points?

The course is a result of the collaboration of eight departments to induct the skills required for a student to engineer electric vehicles.

“The content offered is carefully curated to build sufficient depth in each domain, starting from Vehicle Basics and going to very specific EV aggregates including batteries and motors. While the Department of Engineering Design will anchor the Program, it will be delivered as a joint effort from various departments,” Prof. T. Asokan, Head, Department of Engineering Design, IIT-M, said.

He added that the IIT-M hopes to have more programs with different structures in the e-mobility space. IIT-M has been at the forefront of building capabilities in the country for e-mobility, through its various centres and programmes.

The institute said it provides its undergraduate students with an option to upgrade to IDDD programmes where the students will study for five years and obtain B.Tech. in a parent discipline and M. Tech. in an interdisciplinary area.

“These are exciting times for the e-mobility sector. We are clearly at the tipping point. It is important to have more resources skilled in various aspects of EV Engineering and e-mobility. IIT Madras has had a dominant presence in this sector for the last few years through various initiatives and centres,” Prof. Karthick Athmanathan, Professor of Practice, IIT-M, said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: