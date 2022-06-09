IIT Madras deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in Tamil Nadu

Nagammal was just 25 years old when her husband Kannaiah died while cleaning a septic tank inside an apartment in Pallikaranai in 2007, leaving behind her and two daughters.

Fifteen years later, Nagammal is one of the proud owners of ‘HomoSEP’, a robot developed by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology- Madras (IIT-M) to clean septic tanks without human intervention.

After numerous tests and trials, the IIT-M is now deploying 10 such robots in various parts of Tamil Nadu – Nagammal and Ruth Mary, who also lost her husband to the menace, have been provided with one robot each through an NGO, Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA).

“I am happy to receive a robot that cleans septic tanks from IIT-Madras. If such a technology was available in 2007, my husband would have been alive today. I have been provided with two drivers and a technical person who will operate the robot. With this, I hope to make a regular income by renting out the robot for cleaning septic tanks,” Nagammal told DH.

Kannaiah and two others died on the same day in the apartment complex while cleaning the septic tank. “I just hope there is no loss of human lives in the process of cleaning the tanks. Such robots will not just help make the process simple but also save many lives,” she said. After her husband’s death, Nagammal did menial jobs to get her daughters educated – the elder one has completed B. Sc (Nursing) and the younger one has completed her plus-two.

The robot can homogenize the hard sludge in septic tanks through a custom-developed rotary blade mechanism and pump the tank slurry using an integrated suction mechanism, the IIT-M said, adding that sanitation workers will be able to operate the HomoSEP on their own, after relevant training and appropriate guidance along with necessary safety measures.

The robot, known as HomoSEP, was developed over the last several years by a team led by Prof. Prabhu Rajagopal, Center for Nondestructive Evaluation, IIT-M together with an IIT-M-incubated start-up Solinas Integrity Private Limited.

“The HomoSEP project is unique for the way it has brought together the key stakeholders, including university (our team), NGO, Industry CSR and start-up to develop a solution to an urgent and pressing social problem. No doubt the problem is large and complex, and we hope that our effort serves as an inspiration for others to join in the push,” Prof Rajagopal said.

He also expressed the hope to leverage support from Government channels to mass-produce and distribute our solution on a much larger scale throughout the country from the next year.

The development comes amid a sustained campaign by rights groups to bring an end to the practice of humans cleaning the sewers. People dying while cleaning sewer and septic tanks have been a major issue in India with as many as 325 people losing their lives while engaging in the hazardous activity since 2017.

HomoSEP was first developed as a final year Masters’ project by Divanshu Kumar under the guidance of Prof. Rajagopal and showcased at the IIT Madras Carbon Zerp Challenge 2019, after receiving seed support from IIT Madras’ Socially Relevant Projects initiative.

The team has been in close touch with sanitation workers and is supported by the NGO, Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA) dedicated to the elimination of manual scavenging in India. The institute said it plans to empower women impacted by the tragic consequences of manual scavenging through its innovation.

The institute said the path-breaking project was supported first by several CSR donors over the years, starting with WIN Foundation in 2019 for initial prototype development. GAIL (India) CapGemini, NSE Foundation and L&T Technology Services Foundation are some of the companies that have supported the project.

Samuel Velankanni, Convenor, Safai Karamchari Andolan, Tamil Nadu, told DH that technological intervention with adequate training to operate the robots was the only solution to end the practice of manual scavenging.

“People are forced to enter the septic tanks to clear hard sludge which lorries cannot suck using the pipe they have. Robots that can go deep and clear sludge are the need of the hour as they would not just save the lives of many but result in employment opportunities for people involved in this profession,” Velankanni said.

He said people who are “forced” to engage in manual scavenging should be chosen to handle the robots and given enough training to operate them.