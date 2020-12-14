IIT Madras emerges Covid-19 cluster; over 100 students, staff test positive

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has emerged as a major coronavirus cluster with over 104 students and staff testing positive for the novel Coronavirus in the past few days. As a result, the institute has temporarily shut down departments, labs and library.

A total of 774 students and research scholars are staying at the IIT-M hostels, but only one mess was functioning. Officials say students assembling at the mess for their meals could likely be the reason for the emergence of the cluster, adding that samples of all of them are being taken.

Of the 444 persons who have already been tested, 104 students, research scholars, and staff have tested positive for Covid-19. All of them have been shifted to the King’s Institute, an exclusive Covid-19 facility managed by the government, officials said.

“71 persons had tested positive till Sunday, and samples of 33 more persons have rendered positive on Monday. All students are being tested. We are monitoring the situation and there is no need to panic,” Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan told reporters.

He also asked institutions that have reopened to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent the Covid-19 spread. Radhakrishnan also said since the IIT-M hostel mess is said to be the reason behind the spread, measures have been taken to deliver food to students at their hostel rooms.

The emergence of the cluster comes a week after higher education institutes in Tamil Nadu reopened after the Covid-19 lockdown. In a statement, IIT-M said the Institute has been functioning on limited capacity with only 10% students in the hostels.

“As soon as a spurt in symptomatic cases was reported by some students residing in the hostels, the Institute has consulted the civic authorities and has arranged for all students residing in hostels to be tested for Covid. To be cautious, all students have been asked to remain in their rooms and packed food is being supplied to the students in the hostels,” it said in a statement.

IIT Madras has been permitting research scholars who need to do experimental work to return to campus in a cautious manner with a 14-day quarantine and testing of each returnee.

“An SoP is in place to determine how many scholars and project staff can work safely in each lab based on its size, ventilation etc. Research scholars who wished to return earlier were permitted to do so as long as they were willing to stay off campus, like the project staff, till their turn came to be accepted in the hostels, and provided their lab could accommodate them,” it added.