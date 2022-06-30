IIT Madras hosts industry meet to drive transition to a low-carbon future

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday brought together advisors from member industries, representatives from consulates of the US and Australia, and NITI Aayog and other stakeholders to drive international collaboration in energy research, technology, innovation and policy imperatives.

The ’Industry Meet’ was organised by the IIT-M Energy Consortium to boost the National and International efforts towards a low-carbon future. The meeting focused on providing international perspectives and an outlook on the evolving global energy challenges and opportunities for India.

The Energy Consortium’s Strategic Action Teams, composed of IIT-M faculty and advisors from member industries, who presented reports on various projects underway in areas of national importance such as hydrogen economy, carbon capture and storage, and ammonia value chain.

“When we look at energy, we are looking at a holistic picture and where we can save energy. We are looking at building a 2,000-seater hostel and are going to use some of the best, proven energy conservation techniques. The Institute will make it available for start-ups that want to work on ‘Building Automation,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said.

He also said the institute wants to put its open air theatre for drone testing, while contending that IIT-M has a group working on several aspects related to energy.

The key outcomes envisaged from the discussions include identifying grand challenge areas for research at Energy Consortium, and methodologies for transparent and clear metrics such as achieving a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and addressing sustainable development goals overall will be formulated.

The IIT Madras Energy Consortium was established in December 2021 to leverage the institute’s expertise to accelerate the de-carbonisation of Indian industry’s energy systems. It aims to be a critical contributor to India’s Net Zero journey by providing valuable R&D assistance to Indian industries in low carbon energy transition pathways.

The consortium is an umbrella effort to aggregate individual research efforts across IITM and multiple industry partners together to address challenge areas that are critical to energy security of the country and accelerate the technology and innovation efforts, the institute said.

The event brought together the industry founding members of the Energy consortium alongside representatives from NITI Aayog and the Consulates of the US and Australia to enable international collaboration on topics in energy research, technology, innovation and policy imperatives.

The global leadership of major Corporate firms Shell, and Baker Hughes, shared their perspectives on the top energy priorities for their businesses in India and globally.