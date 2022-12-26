IIT-Madras’s BS course wins Wharton education award 

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras’ (IIT-M) BS course in Data Science and Applications has won silver in Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards held recently in Philadelphia in the US. NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning), a joint initiative of IITs and IISc, also won the Gold in the ‘Lifelong Learning category.’

Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards are generally referred to as the ‘Oscars of Education’ as they recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements of educators, institutions and organizations that drive innovation and excellence in education.

The award categories are designed to reflect the diversity and breadth of the education sector and the award ceremony was held recently at the Wharton Campus, Philadelphia, US.

The IIT Madras BS Degree program currently has more than 15,000 students enrolled at various levels. It aims to help them stay ahead in their career journeys. The program, which is offered in a hybrid mode that has online delivery and in-person assessment, has attracted learners from remote parts of India where outreach of digital literacy is minimal.

The degree is aimed at addressing the employability of undergraduates in the areas of data science and application development, while NPTEL offers more than 4,000 courses for certification, having over 2 crore enrolments and more than 23 lakh examination registrations.

“Our BS program and NPTEL are examples of how technology can be leveraged to deliver high-quality education to students, regardless of their location. We are committed to continuing to innovate and find new ways to enhance the learning experience for our students,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said.

Prof. Andrew Thangaraj, NPTEL Coordinator at IIT-M, said NPTEL has become a pillar of the open education community. NPTEL certification courses enable quality and equitable access to a wide variety of learners from different social, economic, and demographic backgrounds who are able to benefit from these courses to up-skill and re-skill.”

The awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the faculty and staff at IIT Madras and their commitment to providing a world-class education to their students. Further, it also is a testament to the efforts put in by the Institute to democratize the higher education landscape, the institute said.