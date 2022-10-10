IIT-Madras’s tech innovation hub opens banking & finance skill development courses for enrolment

Pravartak Foundation, the technology innovation hub of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), is offering industry-relevant seven upskilling courses for students to build a career in banking and finance.

The courses will prepare students for a career in mutual funds, equity derivatives, digital banking, securities operations and risk management.

The courses are being offered in collaboration with IIT-M initiative Digital Skills Academy, along with InFactPro, a premier finance sector certified trainer in Chennai. InFactPro is a training partner of the Banking and Financial Services and Insurance Sector Skill Council of the Skills Development Ministry.

The institute said there is a lot of interest among students in India to build a career in banking; almost 30 lakh aspirants write different bank recruitment examinations every year with only 0.5 per cent clearing them.

“These students have a huge set of opportunities waiting for them in finance and banking space, provided they are ready to get upskilled,” the institute said in a statement. According to IIT-M, with the increasing demand for banking and financial services in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, “naturally the demand for trained professionals” in these sectors is increasing.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said these courses will reach learners from all parts of the country and particularly, the remotest part of India where outreach of digital literacy is minimal, and will help everyone to stay ahead in the chosen career journeys.

“With our nation aiming to move fast toward a $5 trillion economy, it is important that such skill development courses are offered by premier institutions and industry jointly, to help the students who are aspiring to build a career in banking and finance,” Prof Kamakoti said.

All learners who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline, and with a passion to excel in the BFSI domain are eligible to take these certification courses. Students who take up these certification courses will be able to write the various certification exams conducted by NISM, National Stock Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange and Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF), the IIT-M said.

Prof M Thenmozhi, Head of Department of Management Studies, IIT-M, and a former Director of National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) founded by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is the lead faculty member for the course on ‘Premier Banker.’

IIT Madras’s Digital Skills Academy (DSA) has been offering online training programs with more than 25 courses since 2018, with the expert guidance of NASSCOM IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council.