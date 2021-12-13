IIT-Madras sees record number of placements in Phase-1

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has recorded a “historic high” in the number of students getting placed in various companies across the globe with 73 per cent of those registered for the placement drive getting jobs in the first phase.

As many as 1,085 offers were made by companies that included Microsoft, Amazon, American Express, and Larsen and Toubro (L&T), in Phase-1, which is the highest-ever, which also saw 45 international offers, another high for the institute.

Combined with the 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs), which arise from Internships and are made before Phase-1, the total number of job offers stands at 1,316 at the end of Phase-1. A total of 1,500 students registered for Phase-1 placements of 2021-22, the IIT-M said.

While the first phase concluded on December 10, the second phase will begin in the second half of January 2022.

A total of 45 international offers were made in Phase-1, of which 11 offers came from Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Other international offers came from Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber.

“The quality of academic training and the overall development of students during their program at IIT Madras are reflected in this year’s exceptional Phase-1 placements. The Institute Placement team thanks companies who have made offers to our students and looks forward to working with more companies in Phase-2,” Professor CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Placement), IIT-M, said.

American Express and Microsoft India Private Limited made the highest job offers with 16 each, while Baja Auto Limited and EXL Service recruited 15 students each.

IQVIA (14), EXL Service (13), Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (13), ICICI Bank (12), Larsen & Toubro (12), Amazon (11), Deloitte India (11), Rakuten Mobile, Inc (11), Tiger AI (11), Axis Bank Ltd (10), Bain and Company (10), EY India (10), and Intel (10) are other top brands that recruited multiple students during the Phase-1 of placements.

The sector-wise break-up showed data science and analytics firms recruiting 19 students, core engineering and technology recruiting 42, financial services 7, IT and software development 18, management 6, and, research and development 8.

