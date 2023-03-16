IIT-Madras startup aims to upskill women

IIT-Madras startup aims to upskill women, launches ‘AI-for-Women’

Besides ‘AI-for-Women’, about eight virtual and in-real-life events were launched under the SriGeek initiative from February 2023 to March 2023

  • Mar 16 2023, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 15:07 ist
IIT Madras. Credit: Dh Photo

GUVI, a start-up incubated by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has upskilled the technical skills of women under a special campaign called ‘AI-for-Women’. The virtual event includes a training session that equips participants to build an AI app with Machine Learning (ML) model. On successful completion of the event, certificates will be given to those with a demonstration of AI skills as well as to those who participated.

Besides ‘AI-for-Women’, about eight virtual and in-real-life events were launched under the SriGeek initiative from February 2023 to March 2023, to provide free upskilling as well as career opportunities for women. 

Also Read | IIT Madras to tie up with industry, academia in Denmark for research on low-carbon energy system

The most prominent events among these include ‘AI-for-women’, Tech-talks with successful women entrepreneurs, distribution of tech skill resources to economically challenged women, and #Sheisback program for women to return back to the workforce after a career break, the IIT-M said.

‘AI-for-women’ is derived from its successful precedent called ‘AI-for-India’ for which the virtual event garnered a global success attracting large volumes of responses from numerous aspirants, especially from remote skills who had found tech-skills accessible and understandable. 

Their active participation in the ‘AI-for-India’ has made GUVI create the Guinness World Record for the 'Most number of users to take a programming lesson in 24 Hours,' by beating the previous record by 50 times.

