IIT-Madras startup aims to upskill women, launches ‘AI-for-Women’

GUVI, a start-up incubated by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has upskilled the technical skills of women under a special campaign called ‘AI-for-Women’. The virtual event includes a training session that equips participants to build an AI app with Machine Learning (ML) model. On successful completion of the event, certificates will be given to those with a demonstration of AI skills as well as to those who participated.

Besides ‘AI-for-Women’, about eight virtual and in-real-life events were launched under the SriGeek initiative from February 2023 to March 2023, to provide free upskilling as well as career opportunities for women.

The most prominent events among these include ‘AI-for-women’, Tech-talks with successful women entrepreneurs, distribution of tech skill resources to economically challenged women, and #Sheisback program for women to return back to the workforce after a career break, the IIT-M said.

‘AI-for-women’ is derived from its successful precedent called ‘AI-for-India’ for which the virtual event garnered a global success attracting large volumes of responses from numerous aspirants, especially from remote skills who had found tech-skills accessible and understandable.

Their active participation in the ‘AI-for-India’ has made GUVI create the Guinness World Record for the 'Most number of users to take a programming lesson in 24 Hours,' by beating the previous record by 50 times.