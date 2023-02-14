IIT Madras student dies of suicide

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 14 2023, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A post graduate engineering student at the IIT Madras here was found dead in his hostel room, police said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old student from Maharashtra, pursuing M.S. in electrical engineering at the institute was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus of IIT (M).

The incident came to light when another student, who noticed his conspicuous absence, informed the hostel warden. When the door of the room where the deceased was staying was opened, the student was found hanging from the ceiling, said police.

A senior police official said family problems could have driven the student to the extreme measure. The Kotturpuram police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

In another incident, another student of the institute, hailing from Karnataka, also made a bid on his life by consuming some tablets. He has been rushed to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

There was no immediate word from IIT Madras on the two incidents.

 

