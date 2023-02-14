TN: IIT-Madras student kills self; stress likely cause

IIT-Madras student kills self by hanging; stress likely cause

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 14 2023, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 12:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A second-year student from Maharashtra allegedly killed himself by hanging in the IIT Madras campus.

The suicide was likely due to stress, ANI said citing sources. The Kotturpuram police are investigating the case.

More to follow...

Tamil Nadu
Suicide
IIT-Madras
India News

