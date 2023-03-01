IIT Madras to tie up with industry, academia in Denmark for research on low-carbon energy system

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) will collaborate with the industry and academia in Denmark for various research projects in areas of climate change mitigation and enabling green transition.

Four projects were announced on Wednesday at the IIT-M Research Park in the presence of the Crown Prince of Denmark, Lars Aagaard, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities, Government of Denmark, and Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India.

Three projects are in the realm of energy and focus on IIT-M Energy Consortium’s vision of enabling energy transition towards a low-carbon future. They will specifically help in accelerating technology development through industry-academia-government partnerships, and collaborations with global partners to develop technology solutions that once deployed at scale in India will essentially become technology solutions for the world.

Also Read | IIT Madras faculty gets elected as member of US NAE, only second Indian to do so

“Today, Denmark is paving the way for investments in new technologies, which must scale. We see great potential in sharing mutual knowledge with India and its bright engineers, which can help in implementing these technologies,” Lars Aagaard said.

Since the 1980s, India has established 40 GW of onshore wind, while presenting an ambitious plan to establish 140 GW of Wind Energy by 2030, of which 30GW would be offshore and rest onshore. In January 2023, India presented a plan which aims to convert India to a global green energy production hub.”

“Tamil Nadu has identified 15 offshore locations to establish wind turbines. Denmark is collaborating on a plan to establish the first wind farm offshore in Tamil Nadu. I have a strong belief that we can support one another in developing these technologies while learning how they can be implemented in different contexts,” he said.

Also Read | IIT Madras Research Park hosts 'Techno Central' contests for 2,500 kids

A fourth project in the realm of water was signed to promote cooperation in engineering education and scientific research between Danfoss, Denmark and the IIT-M.

In his speech, S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) said Tamil Nadu continues to be the leader in renewable energy with more than 50 per cent of the installed capacity in Tamil Nadu are from renewable energy sources with potential for expansion in wind, solar and green hydrogen.

“All of this needs to come together in a way that works for the local economy of Tamil Nadu, India and the world at large. Tamil Nadu has a Renewable Energy Installed Capacity of 20 GW of which 10 GW are in wind. There is potential for another 13 GW of Wind Energy onshore and 20 GW of offshore. The most promising offshore locations in India are off the Tamil Nadu Coast - The Gulf of Mannar,” he said.