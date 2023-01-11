IIT-M's Saarang to be conducted in physical mode

Saarang, the annual cultural festival of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) will be conducted completely in physical mode this year with a slew of diverse events planned on campus, featuring nearly 100 events between January 11 and January 15.

Saarang 2023, whose theme is ‘Mystic Hues’, is expected to attract a footfall of over 80,000 from over 500 colleges across the country, even as over 850 students of IIT-M across various years and departments are working to make this edition a success.

“Very excited to host Saarang 2023 after two years of Covid. We are seeing a very large participation in PAN-India and no doubt the week will be a very colourful and festive one and make for an enjoyable time. Wishing the best for all participants and thanking all the sponsors for their generous financial contributions,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said.

For this year’s social cause, Saarang launched ‘Panacea’, a campaign surrounding health and hygiene awareness, aimed at encouraging healthy habits to thwart disease breakouts, the IIT-M said, adding many means of spreading the message of cleanliness and sanitation are underway.

Giving participants a wide variety of choices to choose from more than 100-odd events, Saarang 2023 promises to be a hub of cultural talent and a beacon to cultural enthusiasts around the country. The five-day fest will feature the Institute’s many cultural clubs, ranging from oratory and comedy to fine arts and writing and the nascent culinary

arts club, the institute said.

“The fest is looking forward to hosting a Global Village on the KV Grounds bringing with it the WorldFest acts and many other international flavours. Alongside the Global Village, the Adventure Zone makes a comeback, bringing with it the popular Silent Disco, among other favourite rides,” Sri Ram K, Cultural Affairs Secretary, Arts, IIT-M, said.