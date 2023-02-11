Illam Thedi Kalvi helped bridge the Covid pandemic learning loss in Tamil Nadu: Study

Illam Thedi Kalvi, a novel scheme launched by the Tamil Nadu Government to address learning loss among students due to Covid-19 pandemic, has emerged as an effective intervention not only in bridging the loss but also in creating a culture of joyful reading and learning among children, a study by the State Planning Commission (SPC) has concluded.

The study, which was presented to Stalin by SPC vice-chairman Prof J Jeyaranjan on Saturday, also advocated for continuation of the ITK scheme in an improvised model from being a building back model to an empowering model to “create socially aware and educationally competent generation of students.”

The study which assessed the scheme loosely translated into English as education at the doorstep shortlisted 362 schools using stratified and cluster sampling method in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Salem, Thiruvarur and Villupuram districts in the state for the survey.

The scheme was launched in October 2021 by Chief Minister M K Stalin after studies highlighted that the sudden closure of schools for over a year has exacerbated pre-existing educational disparities by reducing the opportunities for many of the most vulnerable children and youth who are dependent on government schools and colleges because of the digital divide.

A volunteer-driven movement that attracted 2 lakh educated and committed individuals as the delivery mechanism, as many as 62.7 per cent of them handling primary section and 89.2 per cent of those handling upper primary section are undergraduates, while 45.9 per cent handling primary sections and 54.9 per cent (upper primary sections) hold B.Ed degree.

“The need for converting this convergence into a social movement with the participation of the local community will yield results in the longer run. The momentum that the ITK has created in less than a year is tremendous and the voices of parents, teachers, headmasters and volunteers that the ITK should continue (and) cannot be neglected,” the study concluded.

Use of innovative teaching and learning materials in the ITK centres had a strong impact towards innovative teaching and learning materials and helped in developing critical and creative thinking, make learning easy and enjoyable, and increased motivation, the study found.

The scheme provided learning in a non-school, closer to home, small cohort set up involving volunteers using a hamlet based outreach program and to reinforce the learning inputs provided at schools with daily learning for at least 1 to 1.15 hours grouped into two cohorts – primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8)

As many as 679 volunteers from 362 schools participated in the survey with almost all except two volunteers are women. Over 69 per cent of volunteers have responded that there is no change in the attendance of the children after the reopening of the schools following the long closure.

“Over a half (50.4 per cent) of the ITK centres functioning in the community did not witness any change in attendance while one-fourth (24.4 per cent) of the centres located in the community saw either an increase or decrease in the attendance,” the study said.

Almost all the parents – 717 out of 721 who took part in the study -- said ITK helped in creating interest and bridging the learning loss. While 85.6 per cent of parents have said their wards have started to learn better, as many as 74.1 per cent per cent claimed that learning has become a happier activity for their children.

“The parents shared that the children study at home (85.6 per cent) after coming back from the ITK centres which they have not seen before the Covid. 85.4 per cent of the parents were happy that the children came back home happily and shared what happened in the ITK centres with a lot of smiles,” the study said.

As many as 98.9 per cent teachers assert that the play way method employed in the ITK centres has rekindled the interest in learning among children, while a majority of the parents said the scheme should continue like school, endlessly as a tuition centre.