Imbalanced cabinet leads to displeasure: Siddaramaiah

Oppositon leader in Legislative Assembly. Siddaramaiah on Saturday opined that an imbalanced cabinet leads to disgruntlement in the government.

Speaking to reporters here, he stated, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is in the control of someone who is not giving him liberty for cabinet expansion. He is an ineligible chief minister. A total of 13 districts went unrepresented in the cabinet and social justice has not been followed, Siddaramaiah alleged.

On appointment of KPCC president, he said, the process got delayed in the wake of Assembly elections in Delhi. “There are no differences on the issue. I have conveyed my opinion to the high commond. It is upto the party top brass to fix date for appointment of KPCC president”, the leader added.